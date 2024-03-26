6,012 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

