6,079 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,632,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

