8,562 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. 1,465,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,403. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

