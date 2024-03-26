A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.40 Per Share

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

BAG stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 562 ($7.10). 347,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.39). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 535.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.61 million, a PE ratio of 1,821.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

