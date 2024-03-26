AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $74.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4,275.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 392,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $21,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 503.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 343,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.68. AAR has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

