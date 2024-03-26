ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $14.32

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $14.80. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth $7,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

