Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 4,945 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 808,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,027. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 2.01.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

