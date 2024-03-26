Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 6,127 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.06% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 666.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

