Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $287,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.8 %

ACN stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,006,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,911. The company has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.