Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,461,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813,831. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $720.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

