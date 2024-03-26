Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
