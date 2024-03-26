Acadia Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 327.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKR

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.