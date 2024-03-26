Acala Token Market Cap Tops $191.97 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $191.97 million and $22.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007245 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,865.00 or 0.99857618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00151341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.20454911 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $25,256,945.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

