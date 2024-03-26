Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $375.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day moving average of $340.25. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

