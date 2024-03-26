Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSEP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Price Performance

FSEP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $306.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.