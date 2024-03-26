Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,484. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

