Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $323,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR remained flat at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,438. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

