Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,232 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,395 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 231,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

