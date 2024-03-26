Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCT shares. Roth Mkm cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.