Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 386 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $502.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

