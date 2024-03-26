Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. 12,416,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,533,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

