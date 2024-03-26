Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $599,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.31% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,079,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $401,000.

BATS XVV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 611,985 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

