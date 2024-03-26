Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 6,798,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,058,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

