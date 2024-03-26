Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. 1,365,314 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

