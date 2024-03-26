Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 495.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATNM. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
