Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

