AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stake Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.98% of AdaptHealth worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

