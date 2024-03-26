Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare comprises approximately 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 788,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,205,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

