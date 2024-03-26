Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

