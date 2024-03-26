Adlai Nortye Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ANL) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Adlai Nortye’s (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 27th. Adlai Nortye had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $57,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32. Adlai Nortye has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

