Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $507.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $576.97 and a 200-day moving average of $572.31. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

