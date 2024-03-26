Adshares (ADS) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and $313,048.75 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001683 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000935 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000730 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750,366 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

