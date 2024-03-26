aelf (ELF) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $473.50 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001707 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

