AES’s (AES) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Argus

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AES. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Stock Up 1.3 %

AES traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 12,384,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 81.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 370.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of AES by 54.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 16.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.