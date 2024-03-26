AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 50,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 150,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 20,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, with a total value of C$150,200.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 65,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.62 per share, with a total value of C$495,300.00.
- On Friday, January 26th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of AGF.B stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. 56,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
