Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

A stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.87. The stock had a trading volume of 119,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,602. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,663 shares of company stock worth $9,205,804.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

