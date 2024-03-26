Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGTI. TheStreet raised shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

AGTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 1,213,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.96. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $199,244.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,801 shares of company stock worth $447,871. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,673,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 401,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,312.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 354,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

