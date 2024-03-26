Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 160.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

ADC stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,577,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

