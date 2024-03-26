Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.51

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Air China Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

