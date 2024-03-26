Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after buying an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $237.83. 1,074,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,954. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

