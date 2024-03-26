AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.55 Per Share

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AIREA Trading Up 5.1 %
AIREA stock traded up GBX 1.51 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 31.01 ($0.39). 130,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.57. AIREA has a 52-week low of GBX 21.36 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.51).
AIREA Company Profile
