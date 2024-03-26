AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.55 Per Share

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AIREA stock traded up GBX 1.51 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 31.01 ($0.39). 130,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.57. AIREA has a 52-week low of GBX 21.36 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.51).

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

