Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AD.UN traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,354. The company has a market cap of C$778.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$17.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

