Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.70. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

