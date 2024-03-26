ALEX Lab Price Hits $0.44 (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $165.71 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.41300476 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $8,244,121.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

