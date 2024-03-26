Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases 141 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. 11,820,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,791. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

