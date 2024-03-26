Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$83.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$89.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.77.

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

