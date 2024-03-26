Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATD opened at C$77.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$87.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.