AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. 54,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

