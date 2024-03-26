Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGAE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 6,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 28,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGAE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

