Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ABCS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 2,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
